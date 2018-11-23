Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Thanksgiving with family in Delhi

It has been reported that Priyanka Chopra will tie the knot in December at Jodhpur's grand Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Published: 23rd November 2018 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of their wedding, actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving with their families here.

Priyanka on Thursday night took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Nick and their family on the dinner table. The couple could be seen holding hands, while posing for the camera.

ALSO READ: Here is first glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's unique wedding invitation

She captioned it: "Happy Thanksgiving. Family forever."

Nick shared the same image and wrote: "What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Nick arrived in the capital on Thursday.

As the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film "The Sky is Pink" here, she personally welcomed the pop singer here and later posted a loved-up photograph with him on Instagram.

VIEW GALLERY: Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party

Along with the photograph, the actress wrote: "Welcome home baby."

It has been reported that Priyanka will tie the knot in December at Jodhpur's grand Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Wedding details, including the official dates, have been kept under wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.

The actress came to India to resume shooting for "The Sky is Pink" after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.

Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Priyanka Nick wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp