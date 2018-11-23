Rajkummar wraps up first schedule of Made in China

By Express News Service

Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped the first schedule of Mikhil Masule’s upcoming film, Made in China. In the film, Rajkummar plays the role of a Gujarati man who struggles to establish himself as a successful businessman. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas.

Made in China is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, who also bankrolled his last film, Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree — a horror-comedy inspired by the urban legend of ‘Nale Ba’ — became one of the highest grossing films of 2018, earning an estimated Rs 199 crore against a production budget of Rs 24 crore.

Made in China is scheduled to release on August 25, 2019. Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming releases also include Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Mental Hai Kya.