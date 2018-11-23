Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK, Kangana Ranaut, Vijay Devarakonda to tell their 'Passion to Paycheck' story

SRK will talk about his journey to the audience in Lucknow, while Vijay Devarakonda will share his experience with the Hyderabad audience.

Published: 23rd November 2018 07:01 PM

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Vijay Devarakonda will share their personal 'Passion to Paycheck' stories with a live audience as part of Signature Masterclass, to be held across six cities starting December 15.

Shah Rukh will talk about his journey to the audience in Lucknow, while southern star Vijay will share his experience with the Hyderabad audience. Kangana will travel to Gurgaon, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune.

Popular VJ-actor Cyrus Sahukar will host the interactions.

Looking forward to the experience, Shah Rukh said in a statement: "I came to Mumbai from Delhi with nothing more than a passion to act. I had grown up amidst the great actors on the campus of the National School of Drama and that really inspired me. I am excited to have the opportunity to share my story with the audience through the Signature Masterclass platform."

Kangana said: "My journey has been really personal and I dreamed that it would ever be one that could inspire people. I love the fact that I get the chance to share my story with people in such an intimate way. As a woman, I understand the struggles we undergo and through my masterclasses, I hope to inspire women and men alike to follow their passion irrespective of the barriers and challenges they face."

"Arjun Reddy" fame actor Vijay also hopes to inspire the youth.

"Everyone has a dream and to get to make it become a reality is rare. I was lucky enough to have been given the opportunity to convert my passion for acting into reality through my films. In my life, my parents always encouraged me to do what I wanted to and through my masterclass, I hope I can inspire others who dream to take the leap," he said.This will be the third season of the Signature Masterclass, sponsored by Signature Packaged Drinking Water.

Each segment includes a special performance by an up-and-coming local artiste, providing them with an opportunity to showcase their passion and talent with the crowd.

Amarpreet Anand, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Head, Marketing, Diageo India, said: "Over the last two years, we built a platform that inspires people across the country to pursue their true passion... We predict this season will empower even more millennials to follow their dreams and make their mark."

