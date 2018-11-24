Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal courts legal trouble

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal has found itself in legal trouble, as a filmmaker has moved Bombay High Court against the movie alleging copyright infringement. Radha Bharadwaj, the filmmaker, on Wednesday filed a suit seeking a stay on the production and release of the movie, which is being touted as India’s first space film. The movie is about India’s 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission.

Earlier this month, Akshay had announced that he was jointly producing Mission Mangal with Fox Star Studios and Cape of Good Films.Bharadwaj claimed that the movie infringes on the copyright of her original screenplay titled Space MOMs.

According to the suit, Bharadwaj had given her screenplay to producer Atul Kasbekar in 2016. In her suit, Bharadwaj said she later came to know that Kasbekar had showed the script to Balan. Irked at this, Bharadwaj cancelled her agreement.