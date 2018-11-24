Home Entertainment Hindi

SEE FIRST LOOK | Taapsee Pannu 'reports for duty' in 'Mission Mangal'

Apart from Taapsee, the multi-starrer movie also features Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

TAAPSE

Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu has treated her fans with a sneak-peek at her look from the upcoming film 'Mission Mangal'. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu has treated her fans with a sneak-peek at her look from the upcoming film 'Mission Mangal'.

She took to her official Instagram account to share a picture and captioned it as, "Kritika Agarwal, Navigation and Communication Department, reporting on duty #MissionMangal #FirstDay #FireTheEngines"

In the glimpse, the actor is dressed in a yellow saree and her hair is tied in a French braid. Sporting this simple look, Taapsee's back is facing the camera as she seated and is reading some notes kept in her lap. The 'Mulk' actor is also wearing a mangalsutra along with pearl drop earrings.

READ: Woman director moves HC against 'Mission Mangal' over copyright

It seems like the 31-year-old actor has gone to great lengths to achieve this simple and elegant look for the flick. She is known for portraying versatile and different roles in movies like 'Pink', 'Baby', 'Judwaa 2' and 'Manmarziyaan'.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram page to share a picture announcing the star cast of the film. (Photo | Twitter)

Apart from Taapsee, the multi-starrer movie also features Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. Akshay had taken to social media to introduce the star-studded cast of the flick earlier this month.

The flick will be directed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki. It will hit theatres on Independence Day next year.

