SEE PHOTOS | New parents Neha and Angad take baby Mehr Dhupia Bedi home

NEW DELHI: Neha Dhupia, who finally discharged from the hospital on Friday, was glowing with happiness as she took her daughter Mehr to home.

The new parents Neha and Angad Bedi, who recently welcomed their first child together, were spotted coming out of Women's Hospital in Mumbai's Khar area with their little one.

The couple posed for a happy family picture together with their tiny tot in their arms. The 'Tumhari Sulu' actor was dressed in a blue dress with a floral print long coat and sneakers while Angad was seen sporting a tee and black denims.

A few days back, mommy Neha took to her official Instagram account to introduce the little one to the world. She posted an adorable picture of her daughter's shoes, which read "Hello World" and captioned the photo, "Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world."

The much-in-love couple had revealed the news of their pregnancy in August. Angad and Neha got hitched in a quiet gurudwara ceremony in Delhi earlier this year.