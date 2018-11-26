Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar unveils '2.0' filter on Facebook

Akshay essays the prime antagonist as an eccentric scientist named Richard in '2.0', releasing on Thursday.

Published: 26th November 2018 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ahead of the release of his forthcoming film "2.0", actor Akshay Kumar on Monday treated his fans by launching the film's special filter on Facebook.

Through the filter, one can try out Akshay's wrathful avatar look from the film.

"The new face of evil will unveil in three days, experience it yourself with the '2.0' Filter! Try now," the actor tweeted along with a video in which he can be seen using the filter.

ALSO READ: Director Shankar reveals reason behind casting Akshay Kumar instead of Arnold Schwarzenegger in '2.0'

Akshay essays the prime antagonist as an eccentric scientist named Richard in "2.0", releasing on Thursday.

The film will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and is his first film with megastar Rajinikanth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Facebook 2.0 Facebook filter 2.0 2.0 film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp