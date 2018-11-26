Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia to debut soon 

By Express News Service

Actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla has been cast in the role of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter for the upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman. The comedy is directed by National Award-winning director Nitin Kakkar and co-produced by Khan’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakaramani’s Northern Lights Films.

Saif Ali Khan said, “I’m very excited about working with Alaia. She has all the qualities we were looking for in a young lead. She has the charm and energy to take the film to the level it needs and I’m looking forward to getting to work with her. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast.”

Alaia Furniturewalla

Jay Shewakramani said, “Alaia has got this film purely on merit. We tested her the same way we tested others for this particular role. Nitin, Saif and I unanimously felt she is right for the role after viewing the screen test. We are super excited and looking forward to working with her.”

Jawaani Jaaneman will go on floors early next year in London. In the film, Khan essays the role of a father in his late 40s who refuses to grow up despite being responsible for a teenage daughter.

It was earlier rumoured that Saif’s real-life daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is making her debut in Kedarnath, will be essaying Alaia’s part in the Jawaani Jaaneman. However, when asked about the same, director Nitin Kakkar denied approaching Sara for the role. (The author critiques film; documentaries and commercials alike.)