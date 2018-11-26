Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh resumes work 

Published: 26th November 2018 05:52 AM

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Amid all the excitement surrounding his recent wedding with Deepika Padukone, actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday returned to work by dubbing for his upcoming film, Simmba, at YRF Studios in Mumbai.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is a masala-entertainer film starring Ranveer in the role of a cop. The film marks the second Bollywood appearance of newcomer Sara Ali Khan, who is debuting opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

Besides Simmba, which releases on December 28, Ranveer has also wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama, Gully Boy, which hits theatres on February 14, 2019. 

TAGS
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Simmba

