Aamir Khan​ quit 'Salute' as he was consumed by 'Mahabharata': Writer Anjum Rajabali

Aamir Khan ​actor said the film's script is wonderful and he was really looking forward to work in the film.

Published: 27th November 2018 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Anjum Rajabali was looking forward to work with Aamir Khan for his next "Salute" but the writer says the superstar was so "consumed" by his mammoth project "Mahabharata" that he could not do the film anymore.

"Salute", which is reportedly now titled "Saare Jaha Se Achcha", was earlier offered to Aamir. The film, a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, will now feature Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ: Happy that SRK is doing 'Saare Jahaan Se Achha', says Aamir Khan

"I have been very excited about the project. Like Aamir, I have been a big fan of Rakesh and now he is a good friend also. Frankly speaking, I was very keen that Aamir do it and he, at that moment, had liked it," Anjum told reporters.

"We had discussed it a lot. We had a lot of hopes for it but unfortunately (there was) the larger project of 'Mahabharata', which he was consumed by," he added.

Aamir, who was sitting right next to the writer exclaimed, "Oh my god!" as the actor had previously remained mum about his exit from the project.

The 53-year-old actor said the film's script is wonderful and he was really looking forward to work in the film.

"It is a great script. 'Salute' is a wonderful script and I am a big fan of Rakesh (Sharma). It's a wonderful story and I feel sad that I was not able to do it, which is why I called up Shah Rukh and told him it was a wonderful story and he should hear it. I am glad he liked it. All my best wishes for the project," the actor said.

They were speaking at the award ceremony of Cinestaan India's Storytellers Contest.

According to reports, Aamir will soon begin work on "Mahabharata", being developed as a seven-part long web series. The actor will be flying to the USA to work on the script and other technicalities of the big budget epic.

"Salute", being directed by Mahesh Mathai, is jointly produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala under the production banners of Roy Kapur Films and RSVP Films respectively.

