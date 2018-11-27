Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan pays off over 1,300 Uttar Pradesh farmers' loans

Amitabh did the OTS and invited 70 farmers to Mumbai by blocking an entire train compartment for them to personally give away the bank letters.

Published: 27th November 2018 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has cleared the loans of over one thousand farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

"Cleared the loans of farmers from Uttar Pradesh... select few were booked by me on train from Varanasi, and given OTS ('OTS: One Time Settlement with Bank Of India')," Amitabh tweeted late on Monday.

He also personally met some of them to give them their bank letters.

"And then the meeting with the farmers from UP and the giving of the OTS certificates to a select few from 1398.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan keeps his promise, buys machines for manual scavengers

"Let the Laxmi of the house, the daughter give them that. Laxmi the Goddess of wealth. Shweta, the daughter, the Laxmi of the house," he wrote.

He shared his photographs with Shweta on the blogpost.

Amitabh did the OTS and invited 70 farmers to Mumbai by blocking an entire train compartment for them to personally give away the bank letters.

Earlier in 2017, the "Piku" star helped over 350 farmers by paying off their debts and helping the families of 44 Maharashtra soldier who died in combat.

He had then handed over the amount to the farmers and the soldier's families along with his wife Jaya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh farmers Uttar Pradesh farm loans Amitabh Bachchan Big B

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp