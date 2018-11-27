Home Entertainment Hindi

Playback singer Mohammed Aziz passes away at 64

Aziz, who has over 20,000 songs to his credit, has sung in Bollywood, Bengali and Odia film industries.

Published: 27th November 2018 10:40 PM

Singer Mohammed Aziz (Photo: Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Singer Mohammed Aziz, the voice behind evergreen tracks such as "My name is Lakhan", "Aap ke aa jane se" and "Dil le gayi teri bindiya", passed away Tuesday at the age of 64.

"He was brought dead to the hospital at 3.17 pm. The body has left from Nanavati hospital for post-mortem," a hospital official told PTI.

Sources said he died of cardiac arrest.

Aziz, who has over 20,000 songs to his credit, has sung in Bollywood, Bengali and Odia film industries.

He has recorded several devotional bhajans and Sufi songs as well.

He made his film debut with Bengali film, "Jyoti".

Later he got a break when music director Anu Malik asked him to sing the song "Mard taangewala" for the Amitabh Bachchan starrer "Mard".

Besides Bachchan, he has done playback singing for actors such as Govinda, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and several others.

His career spanned over three decades and his collaboration with music composers like Kalyanji-Anandji, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Rahul Dev Burman, Naushad, OP Nayyar, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan and Ravindra Jain have resulted in some of most iconic songs that people remember, even today.

