Smita Singh to play gangster on-screen

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Smita Singh will play a gangster in a TV show titled "Gangster Bhauji".

"I'm happy about having this project. The story is about a woman gangster. The character is really interesting to play," Smita said in statement.

She finds it hard to understand her character's mood.

"Sometimes she will be calm and sometimes rude," she explained.

"The character has no mercy for others. She is kind of psychotic," she added.

"Gangster Bhauji" will soon air on Dangal channel.

Smita has featured in shows like "Bhagyavidhaata", "Hitler Didi" and "Thapki Pyaar Ki".