I find grey character more engaging: Tabu

Not only 'AndhaDhun', Tabu also played negative roles in films like 'Haider' and 'Fitoor' which were appreciated by the audience.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tabu, who shares a great bond with veteran lyricist-poet Gulzar and has worked with him in films like "Maachis" and "Hu Tu Tu", says that she wants to work with him again.

"I have a message for Gulzarji, Please make a film soon and cast me in it and if you don't want to take me as an actor, then please take me as your assistant," Tabu said on 92.7 BIG FM's "BIG MJ of the Week"s show.

On the show, the "Chandni Bar" actress has turned into a RJ (radio jockey) and talked about her films, roles and other tit-bits of her career.

Tabu is currently riding high with the success of her thriller "AndhaDhun", which is a rare combination of mystery, thriller, romance and comedy; and for her dark shade role in the film, she has garnered a lot of positive responses too.

Not only "AndhaDhun", she also played negative roles in films like "Haider" and "Fitoor" which were appreciated by the audience.

Tabu said: "I find grey character more engaging and interesting. It is a different journey altogether as you keep discovering different things about the character as you go."

According to the actress, portraying intense characters in itself is like romance.

"I don't know if you would actually call it being stereotyped because of the roles that I have played, but I don't think it is such a bad thing.

"I believe, if that is something that is being identified with me and if people know that they can identify you with something then it is a huge achievement. I don't think anything is wrong with that. I am so glad these roles came to me and that people associate them with me," Tabu added.

