Jennifer Hudson used to sing at Burger King drive-thru window

The 37-year-old has successfully studded her hat with many feathers. In addition to her extraordinary vocal skills, the singer has also earned appreciations and award for her acting. 

Published: 28th November 2018 07:59 PM

Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson (ENS)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Jennifer Hudson who has graced the music industry with some incredible tracks, used to sing at the drive-thru window when she worked at Burger King.

In an interview with People, the 'Voice' coach revealed some lesser-known details of her life. "My first and only real job was working at Burger King. I used to sing at the drive-thru window. That was my microphone," she said.

When asked about the first concert she ever attended, she said, "My first concert was my own. That was always my promise to myself. I always saved that moment because I said I wanted my first concert to be my own and it was."

While the Grammy Award winner has toured the entire world, she said that Chicago, her hometown, is her favorite place to visit. "Yes it's my hometown, but I don't get there much, so home is a vacation," she explained.

