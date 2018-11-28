Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar launches new digital division

Karan Johar said that Somen Mishra would head the fiction division, while Aneesha Baig would be the non-fiction chief.

Published: 28th November 2018 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced the launch of his new digital division called Dharmatic. It will create content for digital channels.

Karan tweeted: "Our new journey begins! DHARMATIC! The digital content company. This is our new baby."

ALSO READ: Stupid to ask for proof from women who've come out, says Karan Johar on #MeToo

Along with the tweet, the "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" director posted a picture of the company's work place.

He also said that Somen Mishra would head the fiction division, while Aneesha Baig would be the non-fiction chief.

On the film front, Karan is currently presenting Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer "2.0", which will release on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karan Johar Karan Johar digital division

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp