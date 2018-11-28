Karan Johar launches new digital division

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced the launch of his new digital division called Dharmatic. It will create content for digital channels.

Karan tweeted: "Our new journey begins! DHARMATIC! The digital content company. This is our new baby."

Along with the tweet, the "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" director posted a picture of the company's work place.

He also said that Somen Mishra would head the fiction division, while Aneesha Baig would be the non-fiction chief.

On the film front, Karan is currently presenting Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer "2.0", which will release on Thursday.