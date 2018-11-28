Richa Chadha begins shooting for 'Panga' in Bhopal

By IANS

BHOPAL: Actress Richa Chadha on Wednesday started shooting here for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's "Panga", based on kabaddi.

This is the first time that Richa has collaborated with "Bareilly Ki Barfi" director Ashiwiny Tiwari. It also stars Kangana Ranaut and Pankaj Tripathi.

ALSO READ: Shakeela to make cameo in biopic starring Richa Chadha

"Panga" is Richa and Pankaj's eight film together. They had starred in movies like "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Masaan".

"I'm excited to be joining the team... 'Panga' is a very exciting project for me as it's unlike anything I have done before. I have personally always wanted to be a part of a sports film," Richa said in a statement.

"Ashwiny and Nitesh (Tiwari) have written a very special film and I'm glad to be on board and begin filming in Bhopal," she added.