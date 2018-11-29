Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to perform flamenco for first time on show

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela says she will perform the "very tough" dance form flamenco on a show for the first time.

She will showcase her dance skills in the digital dance show "The Dance Project".

"This is the first time that my audience will see me dance in this style. Flamenco is a very tough form and one needs to understand it well. I studied about it and practiced for long before actually getting to doing it," Urvashi said in a statement.

The show gives a common platform to dancers from Bollywood, TV and YouTube to try new dance forms and collaborate.

The episodes are aired on Sony Music India's YouTube channel.