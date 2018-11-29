Home Entertainment Hindi

Familiar fear: Iram Haq’s What Will People Say

In Iram Haq’s Norwegian-Urdu film What Will People Say (Hva vil folk si), languages intermingle with a kind of free will not allowed for women in the protagonist’s household in Oslo

Published: 29th November 2018 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Aditya Shrikrishna
Express News Service

In Iram Haq’s Norwegian-Urdu film What Will People Say (Hva vil folk si), languages intermingle with a kind of free will not allowed for women in the protagonist’s household in Oslo. The first frames of the film have Mirza (Adil Hussain) going room by room in his house switching off the lights, presumably a daily bedtime routine for him, and Nisha (Maria Mozhdah), Mirza’s 16-year-old daughter, running to reach her house, her friends and a promise of different life disappearing behind her.

It is the kind of scampering Nisha would be put through for a large part of the film, running between her life as a teenage girl in Norway and that of the demure mild-mannered Pakistani woman living with her conservative parents. Her indulgences at home are, at the most, being lost into her smartphone, but outside, she drinks, goes clubbing with her friends, probably has a boyfriend. But when there is a call from home or the curfew needs to be kept, she is running again.

A Romeo-Juliet inspired misdemeanour is short-lived and gives way to a minor kerfuffle involving Nisha, the Romeo and Mirza. The lights go out by themselves in Mirza’s heart, as they do in those of other family members. An ephemeral bit of good fortune lands Nisha in Child Welfare and the mediation begins. The seriousness and effect of her transgression – in Nisha’s case it could be qualified with a ‘so-called’ – dawns on her much later, when she leaves the protective hold of Child Welfare after a warm phone call with her mother. A cold car ride, a father escorting his fully-grown daughter through the airport with only handcuffs missing, another couple of hours on muddy roads later, Mirza and Nisha arrive at his ancestral village in Quetta, Pakistan.

From the cold, bleak, mountainous Norway, Nisha is put on house arrest at her aunt and uncle’s place in dry, sun-kissed Pakistan with sporadic electricity.
This plot detail, of the parents effectively kidnapping their daughter and sending her to Pakistan, is something Iram Haq personally went through, making What Will People Say mostly autobiographical. Nisha is torn between two lands – the humid, unrelenting heat of Pakistan and the cold, loveless Norway – that, now, resent her in equal measure. All of it thanks to one single rhetorical question in various forms - what will the relatives think, what will society do, what will people say? 

Haq gives us stray information in throwaway scenes – like how Nisha’s mother Najma (Ekavali Khanna) met Mirza only on the day of their wedding, or how since the time of the events, the Mirza family hasn’t been receiving wedding invitations. In these portions, Haq treads on dangerous territory. She risks depicting the east, that too Islam and Pakistan as some sort of savage civilizations, while the west promises Nisha better life, security. But Haq does something intelligent with the Pakistan leg. Nisha meets a cousin, Amir, as young and as floating in adolescence as Nisha herself. They strike up a brief affair that is more sexual exploration than romance.

Earlier we see Mirza and his friends blaming the culture of Norway, the circle of friends Nisha keeps as the cause for her straying from the path her family has envisioned. And that living in Pakistan with her cousins would teach her Pakistani culture, and she would return a different woman, a good Muslim woman. But Haq is slow and graceful, even in all the darkness, in establishing that culture can be as easily twisted and reshaped as the dough that Nisha kneads for roti, and when it comes to testing the waters of adolescence, geography has little influence.

Haq has no sympathy for her protagonist; we see Nisha go through a kind of emotional abuse that could seep out of the screen to leave behind a scarring impression. For Nisha, there are no wins. What Will People Say might be autobiographical, but it is also telling that a woman has directed this film considering the gaze it uses, even in familial settings.

The father chooses the son to have business and even automobile related discussions with. It is his future education that is constantly discussed, while Nisha is made to switch to a different school in the middle of a semester. When she returns and is asked to share the room with her little sister, they both embrace, Nisha’s first embrace in months; the kid is the only person in her life offering unconditional love. If you are in touch with current political turmoil in our country, a particular sequence of events in Haq’s film might make you think of caste arrogance related murders.

Mozhdah brings that fear to every feature of her face, and she lives with it for almost the entire duration of the film, slowly discovering that her parents probably don’t love her in the way they claim. At several instances, we catch Nisha with words at the tip of her tongue that she doggedly controls, that fear always holding her back.

The film ends in ambiguity, with the father, so far holding a tight leash on his daughter and in a last moment of clarity, rethinking his actions. It is not very different from Simran’s father holding her back in the last minute of Dilwale Dulhaniye Le Jayenge and making an impulsive decision at the end. While that was the fairy tale insistent on such an ending, for Nisha, there is a ray of hope amidst black clouds of bleakness.What Will People Say is Norway’s 2018 entry for Best Foreign Picture Oscar and is streaming on Netflix.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iram Haq What Will People Say

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp