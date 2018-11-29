Home Entertainment Hindi

Hope to work with filmmakers from northeast India: Geetanjali Thapa

Geetanjali Thapa said she came out of it with more knowledge about filmmaking, acting and global awareness.

Geetanjali Thapa

National Award-winning actress Geetanjali Thapa (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: National Award-winning actress Geetanjali Thapa, who hails from Sikkim, says she was once approached with an "interesting script" by a director from northeast India. However, it didn't work out. Still, she hopes to work with filmmakers from the region in the near future.

The "Liar's Dice" actress has starred in Hindi and English films.

"If I get a script from the northeast, I would love to be a part of it. There was an interesting script for which I was approached once by a director from the northeast. However, we couldn't take it forward due to date issues. I hope to work with filmmakers from the northeast in the near future," Geetanjali told IANS in an email interview.

She has some kind words to say about critically acclaimed Assamese actor Adil Hussain with whom she had worked in "Bioscopewala" and "Tigers".

"Adil is a brilliant actor as we all know and it's an honour to work with him. He is so calm, composed and helpful. One can learn so much just by watching him perform. There aren't any projects right now (with him), but I would love to work with him again," she said.

"Tigers", directed by Oscar winner Danis Tanovic, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2014. It finally released in India last week on the ZEE5 digital platform.

"I am very happy that it released! I believe it will reach a wider audience because of ZEE5. The director of the film and the story were the main reasons I wanted to be a part of the film," she said.

The movie tells the story of Ayan, a salesman. He works for an international company that manufactures baby formula products. When he discovers that the products have killed hundreds of children, he decides to expose the company.

Geetanjali said she "came out of it with more knowledge about filmmaking, acting and global awareness".

"Tigers" has got mixed reviews, but many on social media praised her work. Doesn't she ever feel like signing up and reading those positive comments online or simply using social media for connecting with fans and colleagues?

"I am happy to know that our film has been getting such positive response and praises. But social media is not my cup of tea," said Geetanjali.

Apart from "Tigers", her films "Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz" and "Bioscopewala" released this year. Her "Sacred Games" series premiered this year.

"All these released or premiered this year, but I had worked on them at different times in the past few years. And I am happy they are out," she said.

Is 2019 going to be an equally busy year for her?

"I have a few interesting things lined'up. Let's see how those work out," she said.

Most of her films have been to various film festivals. Talking about her most memorable one, she shared: "I attended Torino Film festival with our film 'I.D.' in'2012. It's a well-respected film fest'val that's been around for a while. That was one of my first international film festival experiences and very special indeed."

Asked how she chooses her projects, she said: "I read the script and I go for it if I like the script and the character."

She must have said no to some films.

"The ones I couldn't connect to as an actor. There isn't a specific kind of role that I can't connect to. What I mean is that sometimes, when I read a script, I simply can't connect to a character or maybe the script," she said.

