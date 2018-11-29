Home Entertainment Hindi

Indian independent music yet to take off globally, says Rahman 

Rahman, 51, will be joined by Bollywood music talents and singing sensations from the world of web. Indian Idol season 10 contestants will also be a part of the show.

Published: 29th November 2018 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Music composer A R Rahman (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood is recognised for its elaborate musicals but Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman says Indian independent music is yet to take off globally.

With the boom of digital media, there is a surge in internet sensations but Rahman believes there is also a lot of clutter.

"There are so many now and there is clutter. One might get better quality person (referring to singer).

But a 'besura' singer is rejected as there are thousands who can sing. So, on the internet, it is about what new you can bring.

"All this is good for our country, for our music. Once we reach that level, there will be world domination of Indian artistes. I can see that happening. There is a void in the world. Every music has taken off other than Indian music," Rahman told PTI.

Pointed out that his songs are often used in Hollywood films, Rahman said, "That is film music. I am talking about independent music. There is inherent racism when you go to the world market, they see colour and all that stuff. But beyond that, there is talent and I wish that happens.

" The music maestro will be a part of Sony Entertainment Television's "Jammin".

The show had a digital release but the second season will now be on television. Rahman, 51, will be joined by Bollywood music talents and singing sensations from the world of web. Indian Idol season 10 contestants will also be a part of the show.

"It is an opportunity for me and people who can't access this world to meet. We meet and discuss things and perform together. We learn from each other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A R Rahman Indian independent music

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp