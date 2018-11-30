Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Be it any film release, shoot or any other auspicious occasion, Deepika has been a staunch devotee of Siddhivinayak.

Published: 30th November 2018 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

deepveer_siddhivinayaka

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sought blessings of the almighty by visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After a grand wedding and extravagant reception parties, newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sought blessings of the almighty by visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today.

Be it any film release, shoot or any other auspicious occasion, Deepika has been a staunch devotee of Siddhivinayak.

VIEW GALLERY: Newlyweds Ranveer and Deepika host their wedding reception in Bengaluru

Dressed in a light mud-grey Sabyasachi ensemble, Deepika looked ethereal in a closed-neck ethnic suit. On the other hand, Ranveer chose to don a plain off-white bandhgala.

After the wedding in Italy and receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai, the couple will host a final reception on December 1 in Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer took off for their destination wedding on November 3. They tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

Bollywood's 'Bajirao' and 'Mastani' have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Siddhivinayak Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp