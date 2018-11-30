Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After a grand wedding and extravagant reception parties, newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sought blessings of the almighty by visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today.

Be it any film release, shoot or any other auspicious occasion, Deepika has been a staunch devotee of Siddhivinayak.

Dressed in a light mud-grey Sabyasachi ensemble, Deepika looked ethereal in a closed-neck ethnic suit. On the other hand, Ranveer chose to don a plain off-white bandhgala.

Ranveer and Deepika with their families at Siddhivinayak Temple 10 #MrAndMrsDeepVeer pic.twitter.com/Nv65z0Q4Wz — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) November 30, 2018

After the wedding in Italy and receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai, the couple will host a final reception on December 1 in Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer took off for their destination wedding on November 3. They tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

Bollywood's 'Bajirao' and 'Mastani' have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela'.