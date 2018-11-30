Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case: Daisy Shah records statement

By ANI

MUMBAI: In a fresh turn of events in the Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar row, actor Daisy Shah on Thursday recorded her statement before police.

Shah, who was working as an assistant choreographer under Ganesh Acharya in 'Horn Ok Pleassss', was summoned at the Oshiwara police station. The notice mentioned that she was present on the sets while the special dance number was being shot.

Tanushree has alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the 2008 film while shooting for a special dance number for the movie, and later filed a first information report (FIR) against the 'Welcome' star.

Patekar, however, has refused the allegations against him. His lawyer Aniket Nikam, told ANI, "All allegations against him (Nana Patekar) are false and far from the truth".