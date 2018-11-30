Home Entertainment Hindi

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case: Daisy Shah records statement

Tanushree has alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss' while shooting for a special dance number.

Published: 30th November 2018 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Daisy Shah

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: In a fresh turn of events in the Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar row, actor Daisy Shah on Thursday recorded her statement before police.

Shah, who was working as an assistant choreographer under Ganesh Acharya in 'Horn Ok Pleassss', was summoned at the Oshiwara police station. The notice mentioned that she was present on the sets while the special dance number was being shot.

Tanushree has alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the 2008 film while shooting for a special dance number for the movie, and later filed a first information report (FIR) against the 'Welcome' star.

Patekar, however, has refused the allegations against him. His lawyer Aniket Nikam, told ANI, "All allegations against him (Nana Patekar) are false and far from the truth".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tanushree Dutta Nana Patekar Daisy Shah Horn Ok Pleassss MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp