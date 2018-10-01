Home Entertainment Hindi

My age group is little tricky: Riddhi Sen

The 20-year-old, who was named Best Actor at 65th National Film Awards this year for Bengali film "Nagarkirtan", will next be seen in "Helicopter Eela".

Published: 01st October 2018 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Riddhi Sen won National Award for Best Male Actor for 'Nagar KIrtan'. (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Youngest actor to win National Award Riddhi Sen says he is lucky to have been offered different projects as he believes it is tough for artistes his age to find interesting roles.

The 20-year-old, who was named Best Actor at 65th National Film Awards this year for Bengali film "Nagarkirtan", will next be seen in "Helicopter Eela".

"My age group is little tricky because we are in the middle. We are considered as children, so we can't be seen much in movies. And it is not anyone's fault.

"I consider myself to be lucky as the kind of roles I got when I started growing up from the age of 16, has been interesting. But it is tough to find characters for my age," Riddhi told PTI.

Riddhi, son of Bengali stage and film actor Kaushik Sen and dancer Reshmi Sen, is shuffling between Bengali and Hindi cinema and the actor is happy to have the best of both worlds.

After playing a brother, who takes the responsibility of his elder sister in the wake of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War in "Children of War", a Dalit boy in "Chauranga", a rapist in "Bhoomi" to a transgender in "Nagarkirtan", Riddhi is now set to play Kajol's teenage son in "Helicopter Eela".

He says the length of the character does not matter to him as much as its contribution to the story.

"If my target is to do seven-eight films a year, it will be a problem. I want to enjoy my work," he adds.

Riddhi says he has not auditioned much for films and his previous work has served as a portfolio.

"When director Pradeep Sarkar called me one day for a film about a mother-son and that Kajol will be my mother, I thought he was joking. I was thinking 'why me, when there are better actors than me'. I asked him, if he wants I can audition for the film.

"I did not audition for the film but I did an ad with Dada in 2016 and he liked my work. I was called to Mumbai. I was not aware if I was finalised or not, when I got to know I am part of it, it felt unbelievable."

"Helicopter Eela" is based on Anand Gandhi's Gujarati play "Beta, Kaagdo".

Riddhi says the "biggest crisis" in Indian society is parenting.

"Parenting is the first and last school. It is the foundation. My parents are celebrated people and we discuss everything in the open. They taught me to be independent. I share a beautiful relationship with them," he says.

The actor plans to pursue filmmaking someday. 

"Helicopter Eela" releases October 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Helicopter Eela Riddhi Sen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament