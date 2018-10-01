Home Entertainment Hindi

Three Bollywood actors to join Mammootty starrer

Three Bollywood actors have joined Mammootty's upcoming project Unda, to be directed by Anurag Karikkin Vellam fame Khalid Rahman.

Published: 01st October 2018 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Mammootty.

By Express News Service

Three Bollywood actors have joined Mammootty's upcoming project Unda, to be directed by Anurag Karikkin Vellam fame Khalid Rahman. Omkar Das Manikpuri (Newton), Bhagwan Tiwari (Masaan), and Chien Ho Liao (Tubelight) are the new additions.

The three actors will join Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, Sudhi Koppa, Arjun Ashokan, Dileesh Pothan, and Alencier Ley Lopez.

Filming is expected to commence by the second week of October. 

A 60-day shoot is being planned in several locations situated in Kasargod, Chattisgarh, and Mangalore.

Pre-production on the film is currently underway. Krishnan Sethukumarr is producing under the banner of Moviee Mill in association with Gemini Studios. The release is scheduled for January 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unda Mammootty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC