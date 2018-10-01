Three Bollywood actors to join Mammootty starrer

By Express News Service

Three Bollywood actors have joined Mammootty's upcoming project Unda, to be directed by Anurag Karikkin Vellam fame Khalid Rahman. Omkar Das Manikpuri (Newton), Bhagwan Tiwari (Masaan), and Chien Ho Liao (Tubelight) are the new additions.

The three actors will join Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, Sudhi Koppa, Arjun Ashokan, Dileesh Pothan, and Alencier Ley Lopez.

Filming is expected to commence by the second week of October.

A 60-day shoot is being planned in several locations situated in Kasargod, Chattisgarh, and Mangalore.

Pre-production on the film is currently underway. Krishnan Sethukumarr is producing under the banner of Moviee Mill in association with Gemini Studios. The release is scheduled for January 2019.