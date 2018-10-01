Want to put myself in an uncomfortable position: Sumeet Vyas

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sumeet Vyas says as an actor his aim is to keep pushing boundaries and stepping out of his comfort zone.

The 35-year-old actor, whose next big screen venture is Rajkummar Rao-fronted "Made In China", says the film is giving him an opportunity to explore himself.

"As an artiste I was getting too comfortable playing slightly different versions of myself. And I had to break out of this comfy massage chair. Had to put myself in an uncomfortable position," Sumeet said in a statement.

The actor says the choices he has made this year are a reflection of how he plans to go ahead in his career.

"There's a certain emotion that governs your mind as an artiste. So the films I watch, the books I read, the stories I write are all essentially going through that funnel of mood. And I think the universe has been kind enough to let me explore my eccentricity. I want to push the envelope as an actor thereby taking on challenging roles."

Sumeet, who recently tied knot with TV actor Ekta Kaul, has already started preparing for "Made In China".

Directed by Mikhil Musale, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is scheduled to be released next year.