WATCH: Tanushree Dutta's car being vandalised by alleged goons

By Online Desk

Aashiq Banaya Apne actor and former Miss India Tanushree Dutta had come out with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against veteran actor Nana Patekar.

In a recently-aired interview with Zoom TV, Dutta claimed that Patekar tried to misbehave with her on the sets of the 2009 film Horn 'OK' Pleasss.

Back in 2008, when the alleged incident occurred, Dutta had reportedly filed a complaint with Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) for damage to property and reputation. The actor was subsequently replaced in Horn 'OK' Pleasss by Rakhi Sawant. Nana Patekar, meanwhile, had refuted all accusations against him.

Now a video has surfaced showing the actor's car being vandalised while she sits inside composed. In the car there's also her driver and another man sitting beside the driver.

The car is being attacked, and a man can be seen puncturing the tires of the vehicle while another one jumps on the rooftop creating a dent. Watch the full video here:



