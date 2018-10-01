Home Entertainment Hindi

What's cooking between Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor?

The duo has been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun posts and witty remarks.

Published: 01st October 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in 'Namaste England' (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Even before release 'Namaste England' has been creating immense buzz owing to the crackling chemistry between its leading actors- Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

The duo has been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun posts and witty remarks. Be it pulling each other's legs or showering love on each other, netizens are surely liking the social media banter of the two.

Sharing a still of Parineeti from the movie on Twitter, Arjun wrote, "Kya PATOLA lag rahi hai meri Jasmeet @ParineetiChopra"

In response, Parineeti shared another picture pulling Arjun's leg writing, "Baba calling me a PATOLA but dancing with other girls??"

However, Arjun complimented his co-star saying that she is his 'proper patola.' "Lekin #ProperPatola toh tum hi ho @ParineetiChopra," wrote the 'Gunday' actor.

Starting from Punjab and moving to London, the upcoming film traces the journey of two individuals, Jasmeet (Parineeti) and Param (Arjun), who travel across the landscapes of India and Europe.

A sequel to 2007 film 'Namaste London' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the flick will surely have all the elements of a fun quintessential Bollywood film.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, it will hit theatres on October 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Namaste England Parineeti Chopra Arjun Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC