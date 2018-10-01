Anushka Sharma is 'keeping it real' on latest magazine cover

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Anushka Sharma looks fierce on the cover of Grazia's October issue.

Donning a puffer golden Tommy Hilfiger jacket, the 30-year-old is the cover girl of the edition that deals with 'loving the shape of you.' Anushka shared the image on her social media.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram account of the magazine also shared the cover and called the 'Sultan' actor "the truest and the realest" star.

"Presenting our October cover star, the truest and the realest, @anushkasharma!" read the caption.

On the work front, Anushka's recently released film 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India', which also stars Varun Dhawan, is doing well at the box office. She will next be seen in 'Zero' that also features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie is set to release on December 21.