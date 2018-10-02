Home Entertainment Hindi

B-town pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Taking to social media, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, and others also wrote about the Father of the Nation.

Published: 02nd October 2018 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood celebrities, on Tuesday, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary.

'Judwaa 2' star Varun Dhawan took a cue from his recently released flick 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India' and tweeted a video along with a message saying, " To the man who stitched India's spirit with threads of self-reliance. We salute the Father of our Nation. Celebrate this Gandhi Jayanti with your family by watching."

Shah Rukh Khan also took to Twitter and wrote, "Kyunki desh humse hai aur hum desh se...@SwachhBharatGov @PMOIndia #SwachhBharat #MyCleanIndia."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote," Respected Bapu, I bow down to you on your birthday. You tend to trend on @twitter only today or on January 30th. But you trend in every Indian's heart from August 15, 1947. Do not take tension. The country is going well."

"Hate the SIN, not the SINNER" - MK Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti," tweeted Taapsee Pannu.

The day also marks the launch of 150th-anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

