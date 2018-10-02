B-town pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood celebrities, on Tuesday, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary.

Taking to social media, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, and others also wrote about the Father of the Nation.

'Judwaa 2' star Varun Dhawan took a cue from his recently released flick 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India' and tweeted a video along with a message saying, " To the man who stitched India's spirit with threads of self-reliance. We salute the Father of our Nation. Celebrate this Gandhi Jayanti with your family by watching."

To the man who stitched India's spirit with threads of self-reliance. We salute the Father of our Nation. Celebrate this Gandhi Jayanti with your family by watching #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia. @AnushkaSharma @yrf @SuiDhaagaFilm pic.twitter.com/bXHnYYPIYt — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) 2 October 2018

Shah Rukh Khan also took to Twitter and wrote, "Kyunki desh humse hai aur hum desh se...@SwachhBharatGov @PMOIndia #SwachhBharat #MyCleanIndia."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote," Respected Bapu, I bow down to you on your birthday. You tend to trend on @twitter only today or on January 30th. But you trend in every Indian's heart from August 15, 1947. Do not take tension. The country is going well."

पूजनीय बापू। जन्म तिथि पर आपको प्रणाम एवं शत् शत् नमन। आप @Twitter पर भले केवल आज या 30 जनवरी को ही trend करते हो। पर हर भारतीय के दिल में 15 अगस्त, 1947 से trend कर रहे हो। इसीलिए तो #महात्मगांधी हो। टेन्शन मत लेना। छोटी मोटी है प्रॉब्लमस है। पर देश अच्छा चल रहा है।जय हो। pic.twitter.com/gn0Jy8b7WB — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 2 October 2018

"Hate the SIN, not the SINNER" - MK Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti," tweeted Taapsee Pannu.

“Hate the SIN, not the SINNER” - MK Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) 2 October 2018

The day also marks the launch of 150th-anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.