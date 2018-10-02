Escapist cinema and slice-of-life films can coexist: Varun Dhawan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Varun Dhawan believes "escapist cinema" and slice-of-life films can coexist as now there are audiences for both.

The actor, who has struck a balance between both schools of cinema with the "Dulhania" franchise, "Judwaa 2", "October" and most recently "Sui Dhaaga: Made in India", says the larger-than-life type films were at their peak in the 1990s.

"I think the slice-of-life heartland films or the more common man films are always going to run. There was phase probably in the '90s or maybe some other time, there was an escapist kind of cinema, which was doing very well.

"Escapist cinema is always going to do well. I think they can run parallelly," Varun told PTI.

The actor, son of director-producer David Dhawan who ruled the '90s with potboilers such as "Aankhen", "Coolie no 1", "Hero No 1" and "Judwaa", among others, says the newer crop of filmmakers have a fresh vision.

"I think what's changed is a lot of new directors are coming from different parts of the country.

"I've worked for Shashank Khetan ('Dulhania' series), who is from Nasik. Our director Sharat (Katariya) and producer Maneesh (Sharma) are from Delhi. There are lots of people from Delhi, they our coming from the north and bringing their flavours to cinema."

Also featuring Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav and Yamini Das, "Sui Dhaaga", a Yash Raj Films project, released September 28.