Home Entertainment Hindi

Escapist cinema and slice-of-life films can coexist: Varun Dhawan

Also featuring Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav and Yamini Das, "Sui Dhaaga", a Yash Raj Films project, released September 28.

Published: 02nd October 2018 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Varun Dhawan believes "escapist cinema" and slice-of-life films can coexist as now there are audiences for both.

The actor, who has struck a balance between both schools of cinema with the "Dulhania" franchise, "Judwaa 2", "October" and most recently "Sui Dhaaga: Made in India", says the larger-than-life type films were at their peak in the 1990s.

"I think the slice-of-life heartland films or the more common man films are always going to run. There was phase probably in the '90s or maybe some other time, there was an escapist kind of cinema, which was doing very well.

"Escapist cinema is always going to do well. I think they can run parallelly," Varun told PTI.

The actor, son of director-producer David Dhawan who ruled the '90s with potboilers such as "Aankhen", "Coolie no 1", "Hero No 1" and "Judwaa", among others, says the newer crop of filmmakers have a fresh vision.

"I think what's changed is a lot of new directors are coming from different parts of the country.

"I've worked for Shashank Khetan ('Dulhania' series), who is from Nasik. Our director Sharat (Katariya) and producer Maneesh (Sharma) are from Delhi. There are lots of people from Delhi, they our coming from the north and bringing their flavours to cinema."

Also featuring Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav and Yamini Das, "Sui Dhaaga", a Yash Raj Films project, released September 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varun Dhawan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru