Saif Ali Khan to star in and produce Nitin Kakkar's 'Jawani Janeman'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has founded his solo production company titled Black Knight Films and will be collaborating with Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films to produce an upcoming relationship drama titled Jawani Janeman. The film will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar, who has previously helmed the comedy-drama, Filmistaan, and the romantic-comedy, Mitron.

Confirming the news, Nitin Kakkar says, “I am really excited to collaborate with Saif. I have been a big fan of his. I think he is an amazing actor with a great sense of script. He has been supportive of good content for a long time and I am really looking forward to our association.” He goes on to add, "Jawani Janeman is a completely humour-based film. The story revolves around a father and daughter. We are still looking for a fresh face to play the female lead.”

Nitin tells us that they will begin shooting for the film in March. "Presently, I am busy with my project for Salman Khan’s production house, which goes on floors next week."

Saif Ali Khan took the plunge into production back in 2009 with Illuminati Films, which he co-owned with producer Dinesh Vijan. The duo went on to produce successful films like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail and Go Goa Gone. Their last film together was Happy Ending (2014), post which Dinesh moved on to set up his own company called Maddock Films.

Also Read:

Netflix renews 'Sacred Games' for season two

'Sacred Games' review: A tasteful adaptation bolstered by great performances