Saif Ali Khan to star in Nitin Kakkar's 'Jawani Janeman'

According to a press release, Saif will produce the film under his banner Black Knight Films along with Northern Lights Films.

Published: 03rd October 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in a light-hearted family drama titled "Jawani Janeman". The film will be directed by Nitin Kakkar of "Filmistan" fame.

"Saif and I have always chatted about producing films together. We were on the lookout for the right script and with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' we found that," Jay Shewakramani, of Northern Lights Films, said in a statement.

The film will go on floors in 2019.

Saif was last seen in the hit Netflix series "Sacred Games". His next, "Baazaar", is slated to release on October 26.

