Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan hurt my self-respect, so I stopped singing for him: Abhijeet Bhattacharya

When asked about it at a recent event, Abhijeet revealed the reason behind his decision to stop singing in films featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Abhijeet Bhattacharya (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

Popular singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has delivered some of the best tracks for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but the former had stopped rendering voice for the ace actors films in the last few years.

When asked about it at a recent event, Abhijeet revealed the reason behind his decision to stop singing in films featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

He said, "I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh Khan, he was a rock star. When I stopped singing for him - and I stopped singing for him - he came down to Lungi Dance.”

Abhijeet has delivered many hits for SRK that includes Baadshah O Baadshah, Chalte Chalte, Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaun, Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishaare, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha and Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Main among others. The last film the two had collaborated for was for Om Shanti Om, which was way back in 2009.

The versatile singer went on to explain how it all ended.

"It was a very small reason I stopped singing for Shah Rukh Khan. In Main Hoon Na, they showed everyone from a spot boy to everyone else, but the singers. The same thing happened with Om Shanti Om. Stars sang Dhoom Taana," he said.

"(But) It was my voice. It wasn't shown anywhere. The self-respect was hurt. Why should I ask them to add my name? The problem is I don't lack anything. So why should I ask for this?" asks Abhijeet.

It will be interesting to see how Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Abhijeet's claims.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. The Bollywood superstar will be seen in the role of a dwarf in the movie, which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. The film is slated to released on December 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan SRK Abhijeet Bhattacharya Zero Aanand L Rai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur