Shah Rukh Khan hurt my self-respect, so I stopped singing for him: Abhijeet Bhattacharya

By Online Desk

Popular singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has delivered some of the best tracks for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but the former had stopped rendering voice for the ace actors films in the last few years.

When asked about it at a recent event, Abhijeet revealed the reason behind his decision to stop singing in films featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

He said, "I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh Khan, he was a rock star. When I stopped singing for him - and I stopped singing for him - he came down to Lungi Dance.”

Abhijeet has delivered many hits for SRK that includes Baadshah O Baadshah, Chalte Chalte, Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaun, Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishaare, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha and Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Main among others. The last film the two had collaborated for was for Om Shanti Om, which was way back in 2009.

The versatile singer went on to explain how it all ended.

"It was a very small reason I stopped singing for Shah Rukh Khan. In Main Hoon Na, they showed everyone from a spot boy to everyone else, but the singers. The same thing happened with Om Shanti Om. Stars sang Dhoom Taana," he said.

"(But) It was my voice. It wasn't shown anywhere. The self-respect was hurt. Why should I ask them to add my name? The problem is I don't lack anything. So why should I ask for this?" asks Abhijeet.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. The Bollywood superstar will be seen in the role of a dwarf in the movie, which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. The film is slated to released on December 21.