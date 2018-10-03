Home Entertainment Hindi

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan to debut in Hindi remake of RX 100

The film, which will go on floors in the coming months, will be released around May, next year.

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Ahan Shetty (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has purchased the remake rights of the cult Telugu film RX 100 and will be launching Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in it. The film, which will go on floors in the coming months, will be released around May, next year. However, the director and female lead of the film are yet to be finalised.

When we reached out to Sajid Nadiadwala, he confirmed the development but refused to divulge furthur details. Interestingly, Sajid had also produced Ahan's father Suneil Shetty's breakout film, Waqt Humara Hai (1993), although the actor had already debuted in the 1992 film, Balwaan.

Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, RX 100 starred debutant Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. Released earlier this year, the film went on to become a sleeper hit at the Telugu box-office.

