I believe Tanushree Dutta, country should 'stand up, speak up', says Freida Pinto

Published: 04th October 2018 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Freida Pinto. (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Freida Pinto Wednesday added her voice to those coming out in support of Tanushree Dutta, who has accused Nana Patekar of harassing her during a 2008 shoot, saying her allegations should "shake the core" of the nation where the "ugliness of misogyny" has suppressed those that have dared to speak up.

In an Instagram post, Pinto said she did not know Dutta personally but would like to stand by her.

"I add my voice to the other voices coming out in support of Tanushree's bravery because God knows this is not going to be easy for you, Tanushree.

But what you have done is monumental and important and it has to shake the very core of a nation and an ideology that for too long has gotten away with heinous crimes against women and where the ugliness of misogyny has dominated the rights and suppressed any voice that has dared to speak up," Pinto wrote.

The actor said she wanted to stand by what she truly believes.

"I Believe Tanushree Dutta! I don't need to know her personally, neither have been present on that horrendous day she got bullied, abused both sexually and psychologically, intimidated and shut down in order to corroborate her story," Pinto wrote from Paris where she is attending the fashion week.

The "Slumdog Millionaire" star also referenced Dr Christine Blasey- Ford's statement against US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Blasey-Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in 1982.

Pinto said she knows what 'truth, hurt and abuse" sounds like and "Blasey- Ford is NOT a Liar or an attention seeking, tantrum throwing overgrown child".

"Also, even if someone speaks up (and in Tanushree's case- speaks up AGAIN) 10 years later, it doesn't dilute or nullify a factual, verified, double verified truth.

Her story is not a carton of milk that expires after a few days, ready to be discarded."

Rather than just urging superstars to comment on the issue -- which many in Bollywood have been cagey about -- the country should "stand up, speak up", she said.

"Don't look to just your superstars to speak up. Be your own role models and follow the voice of your conscience.

Follow the truth and stand by a woman's right to be her own wind keeper. You may just end up setting an example for many others who probably need your grit and courage to speak up.

I SUPPORT TANUSHREE DUTTA," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dutta has claimed that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of "Horn Ok Pleassss" in 2008 and she had spoken out about the incident but was branded "unprofessional" and "difficult to work with" at that time.

Many in the industry have come out in support of Dutta after superstars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were criticised for their tone-deaf response to Dutta's allegations.

Patekar has denied the allegations.

