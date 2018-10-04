Saif, Sara Ali Khan all set to grace 'Koffee With Karan'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 'Koffee With Karan' fans have a reason to rejoice, as Karan Johar has finally started shooting for his much-anticipated talk show, the latest episode shot being the one with the ever-stylish father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

Karan took to his Instagram account to make the announcement with a picture of the duo holding coffee mugs and striking a pose for the camera.

The post read, "Today was day 1 for the shoot of #koffeewithkaran ! Shot with the extremely hilarious and supremely bright and sensitive father daughter duo! #saifalikhan and @saraalikhan95"

Sara Ali Khan, who will be making her film debut opposite Ranveer Singh in their upcoming movie titled 'Simmba' later this year, also posted the same picture on Instagram. She captioned it, "Thank you for my first cup of koffeeee @karanjohar #fatherdaughter #koffeewithkaran #suchfun #seeyousoon "

She will also be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath.

This will be Sara's first appearance on the show. However, Saif, who has appeared on all the seasons before, will be appearing for the fifth time on the show. He was last seen with Kangana Ranaut on the show.

Saif was recently seen in the hit Netflix original series, 'Sacred Games'. He will be next seen in Bazaar at the end of October.

Karan had already announced the first episode of the upcoming season that airs on October 21, which will feature Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone on the guests.

The show had first aired in 2004 and has been running successfully since then.