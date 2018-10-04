Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wishes husband Anand on National Boyfriend Day

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor leaves no stone unturned to express her love for husband Anand Ahuja, and this time the actor has shown her affection by wishing him 'Happy National Boyfriend Day'.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' star posted a picture with Anand and stated the reason behind why 'the love of her life' got promoted to fiance and then husband.

She wrote, "Happy #nationalboyfriendday to @anandahujawho used to be the best boyfriend and that's why got promoted to fiance and then husband. Love you forever and ever. #throwbackthursday#everydayphenomenal."

In the picture, Sonam can be seen side-hugging Anand.

The couple got hitched in May in a beautiful 'Anand Karaj' ceremony before having a star-studded reception in Mumbai.