Internet broke monopoly of TV as medium for budding artists: Music composer Shantanu Moitra

Published: 05th October 2018 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Shantanu Moitra. (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Music composer Shantanu Moitra feels television is no longer the sole option for aspiring artists as youngsters have started breaking the Internet to garner praise and support for their performances.

Moitra, however, admitted that channels like YouTube and other podcast platforms have been flooded with music videos and clips, making it difficult for the experts to choose from the vast talent pool.

"Television is not the only hope for aspiring artists anymore. Ten years back, a budding performer had to approach a TV studio, but he or she has independent choices now.

That, in a way, has also increased competition," the national-award-winning music composer told PTI on Wednesday.

In such circumstances, one has to churn out fresh and innovative content to "touch the hearts" of viewers and listeners, he said.

"The web platforms are filled with new content - both good and bad. The audience should be able to choose between the two," Moitra, who was in the city to judge a TV reality show, said.

Asked if the present Bollywood numbers were as popular as the ones released in the 70s and 80s, he said music directors work under various constraints these days.

"Now, just one or two lines of a song are used in a film. The tradition of lip-syncing (in playbacks) has almost stopped.

Songs are no longer vital to the storyline. But this could just be a passing phase.

"There are exceptions, however. The tracks from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavaat' have stayed with the audiences, even after 10 months of its release," he explained.

Moitra expressed hope that music and songs would "always remain an integral part of Bollywood films".

Talking about his work, the musician, who had composed the sound track of '3 Idiots' among other films, said, "For me, the script and the story matter most.

I choose films which create an impact, leave an imprint on audience minds."

Moitra also said that Bengal has produced many promising actors, composers and directors for Bollywood over the years.

"Bengal has people with finer sensibilities.I think this fact is sometimes forgotten by Bengalis themselves.

As a Bengali born outside the state, I know that barring Kerala, this practice of taking training in classical music at home is not common in other parts of the country," he added.

