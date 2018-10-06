Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja going off Twitter, says it's 'too negative'

The 33-year-old star Saturday announced that she will not be interacting with her fans on social media for some time.

Published: 06th October 2018 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

SonamKapoor-PTI_Phoot

Actress Sonam Kapoor (PTI File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sonam K Ahuja has decided to take a break from microblogging site Twitter as the the actor finds it "too negative".

The 33-year-old star Saturday announced that she will not be interacting with her fans on social media for some time.

"I'm going off Twitter for a while. It's just too negative. Peace and love to all," Sonam posted.

Even though, Sonam has not mentioned any specific incident which has forced her to take a leave from the platform, the actor's decision comes after a man trolled her over her post in which she complained of pollution in Mumbai.

"It's taken me two hours to reach town. And I'm still not at the destination.

The roads are bad and the pollution is ridiculous it's a nightmare to get out of the house," Sonam had posted on Twitter.The man commented on her post, saying the pollution levels are rising "because of people like you,who don't use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles.

"You Know that your luxury car gives 3 or 4 km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC's in your house are equally responsible for global warming.

First control your pollution," he added.

Sonam replied to the user, "And it's because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed."

The actor is currently busy working on her upcoming film "The Zoya Factor", opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Sonam K Ahuja Bollywood Twitter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices