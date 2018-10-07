Perils of Obsessive Parenting

Shama Bhagat By

After recreating the magic of her stunning jodi with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale in 2015, Kajol is back in a totally different avatar in director Pradeep Sarkar’s Helicopter Eela.In the movie slated for October 12 release, Kajol essays the role of an aspiring singer and a single mother to a boy. The film is based on Anand Gandhi’s Gujarati play Beta Kaagdo.

Bengali actor Riddhi Sen, who recently won the National Award for his performance in Bengali movie Nagarkirtan, plays Kajol’s son in the film produced by Ajay Devgn.Though the topic of a single parent raising a kid has been attempted many times, Sarkar says the film is not inspired by any Hollywood movie but an Indian play. “What attracted me to the script was the mother-son story. It’s the story that is very much present in every Indian household. As children grow up, there is space crunch. Children feel that their space is the universe. My story is about adjustments in life.”

Kajol, whose last project was lending voice to Hindi version of Incredibles 2, says, “The role was easy, as I could connect to the story immediately. I am not a single parent but I am a mother of two kids. However, in real life, I am more like a drone in my children’s life. Eela is a relatable character. Besides, the film taught me a few things like, never check your children’s cell phones, give them space and trust them. Children these days have so much exposure but you have to have faith that they will do the right thing.”

This is Riddhi’s second film in Bollywood after Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani. He has also worked in films such as Parched and Lion. “I was lucky that I didn’t have to audition. I have done a lot of ad films with Pradeep and he directly offered me the role. The story has a beautiful message. It’s funny and enjoyable.”

But Riddhi could not connect to the story. “Relating to the pressures of a single parent was difficult for me. I have always got a great deal of support from my parents. But I realised that being a single parent’s child means more responsibility,” he says.When Pradeep read the script he was very sure of whom to give the mother and son roles to. The director, who has films such as Parineeta, Mardaani, and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag to his credit, says, “I have always been a fan of Kajol’s work. You should watch her hand when she plays the piano. It’s amazing. She is one of the most spontaneous actors. Riddhi is also an intelligent and talented boy.”

Riddhi is all praises for both the director and the actor. He says, “Pradeep dada is a gem of a person. His contribution to the film industry is huge. It was a pleasure working with Kajol, too. Now that the shoots are over, I will miss her. She is such a beautiful human being and I am a fan of her acting. She balances her personal and professional life very well.”

Pradeep has no films on the anvil. “But I am busy with my ad films,” he says.

Meanwhile, Kajol says, “I would love to do more movies but I can’t work so hard. One or two films a year is fine. I don’t miss movies as I have a full life.”Riddhi, on the other hand, has his Bengali film Nagarkirtan up for release. “I am looking forward to doing more work here,” he adds.