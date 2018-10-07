Home Entertainment Hindi

Rani Mukerji to promote 'Hichki' in China 

The 40-year-old actor will promote the feature in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

Published: 07th October 2018 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rani Mukherji in Hichki. (Instagram Screengrabb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Rani Mukerji will be promoting her acclaimed film "Hichki" in China.

The film, directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, will be releasing in the country on October 12.

The 40-year-old actor will promote the feature in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

China has over the years emerged as a huge market for Indian movies with films like "Dangal", "Secret Superstar", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Hindi Medium" doing great at the box office.

"'Hichki', with its universal story, has connected with so many people across the world and we are hopeful that the inspiring social message will also connect with audiences in China.

WATCH TRAILER: 

Our film is a reflection and a commentary of society at large," Rani said in a statement.

Given the performances of earlier features at the Chinese box office, Rani hopes her film will do well.

"It highlights how we all have deficiencies, weaknesses - either physical or in our personalities and in our thinking - and why we need to overcome them to make the world a better place for everyone.

ALSO READ | No life without hiccups, says 'Hichki' actor Rani Mukerji

"Social dramas are appreciated by audiences in China and I am hopeful that my film with resonate there.

I'm looking forward to meeting the media and audiences in China and making many new friends," she said.

The film, which released in India on March 23 this year, featured Rani as Naina Mathur, a school teacher dealing with an involuntary nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hichki Sidharth P Malhotra Rani Mukerji China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated