Gauri Khan celebrates 48th birthday with 'better halves'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Celebrity interior designer and producer Gauri Khan says she celebrated her 48th birthday with her "better halves" superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan and youngest son AbRam.

Gauri shared a photograph of herself with the two on Twitter and mentioned that her other two children -- Aryan and Suhana, whom she mentioned as "other halves" are in school.

"With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves in school," she captioned the image.

Gauri married Shah Rukh in 1991, after a six-year courtship. Their elder son Aryan was born in 1997 and Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they became parents of a third child named AbRam, who was born through a surrogate mother.