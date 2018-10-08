Nana Patekar cancels press conference 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Nana Patekar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta, was to address the media Monday but the press conference has now been called off.

A message was sent out to the media last night by Nana's son Malhar, stating the press conference would not take place.

"Sorry to be messaging at this hour, just wanted to inform that there's no press conference tomorrow, please pass on the message to your colleagues in the media. Will let you know about the further proceedings soon, regards," the message read.

There was no response from his lawyer when contacted.

The 67-year-old actor's lawyer has sent a legal notice to Dutta for allegedly making false accusations against him in an incident that dates back to a decade.

Dutta has said that Patekar had harassed her during the shooting of a film in 2008 and she had spoken out about the incident but nothing happened and she was even thrown out of the film.

Dutta has also filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and the director and producer of the 2008 film.

Patekar, who was shooting for upcoming film Housefull 4 in Jodhpur with actors Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and others, returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

"I said this 10 years ago... a lie is a lie (Dus saal pehle bol chuka hoon, ab jo jhoot hai woh jhoot hai')," Patekar had said.