Tanushree Dutta wasn't molested, says Horn 'OK' Pleassss producer Samee Siddiqui

By ANI

MUMBAI: Horn 'OK' Pleassss producer Samee Siddiqui on Monday submitted an application as his response to the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row.

In the application submitted before the Oshiwara police station, Siddiqui stated that the matter had already been investigated by the Goregaon police. He further said Tanushree was not molested and is now raking up the issue for publicity.

The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actor has alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film in 2008. She accused him of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number in the movie and also stated that Bollywood dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya teamed up against her.

Patekar, however, refuted these allegations and said that "a lie will remain a lie." He also slapped a legal notice against Tanushree.