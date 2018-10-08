Veteran Hindi actor Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to hospital Sunday.

The 95-year-old actor is being treated for recurrent pneumonia.

Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui share the news on the actor's official Twitter handle.

"Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying. Will keep you updated on twitter.--FF (@faisalMouthshut)" the tweet read.

Last month, the actor was admitted to hospital for the treatment of mild pneumonia.

Known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as "Andaz", 'Aan', 'Madhumati', 'Devdas' and 'Mughal-e-Azam'.