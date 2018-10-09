Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl controversy

Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan has broken his silence on the sexual misconduct allegations against director Vikas Bahl.

I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up,” Hrithik said in a statement. 

Vikas Bahl has been accused of molesting a former employee in 2015. Actor Kangana Ranaut, who worked with the director on the 2014 film Queen, has also accused the filmmaker of misconduct, so has another actor on the condition of anonymity. Earlier today, Bahl was dropped as director of an upcoming Amazon Prime  Video show. 

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 stars Hrithik Roshan and is scheduled to release on January 25, 2018. Super 30 is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Reliance Entertainment, HRX Films and the now dissolved Phantom Films. Vikas Bahl co-owned Phantom Films with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena. The company was dissolved on October 6, hours before the revelations about Bahl’s alleged behavior.

