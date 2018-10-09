Home Entertainment Hindi

I am happy it's happening: Taapsee Pannu on #MeToo movement

Taapsee Pannu said the need of the hour is for every country to realise that women are an important part of society and need to be respected.

Published: 09th October 2018 12:37 PM

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Monday said she is glad that a #MeToo movement has finally started in India and that women are now coming out in the open to talk about it.

Speaking to ANI, the 'Pink' star said, "I think it should have started then and when. I am happy that it has at least started; people are coming out in the open, talking about it and names being taken. I am happy it's happening."

She further said the need of the hour is for every country to realise that women are an important part of society and need to be respected.

"Every country including ours should wake up to realise that women are an important part of the society and they need to be respected equally. I think that is what needs to be done," said the 31-year-old.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi also expressed her happiness about the #MeToo movement having started in the country. She, however, hoped that the campaign "won't go out of control".

"This is in the sense that we target people who have offended us in some way. But, on the whole, I think women are responsible," she told ANI.

The #MeToo movement began a year ago in Hollywood after The New York Times and The New Yorker published several stories about decades-long predation of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The movement is now gaining momentum in India as well, with accusations being levelled against some powerful personalities in media and the entertainment industry.

Over the past few days, the country outburst with this hashtag as female journalists accused their male colleagues of harassment. Some of the accused have also stepped down from their positions, while others are still being investigated.

