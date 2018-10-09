It was me who made her what she is: Alok Nath responds to Vinta Nanda's sexual harassment allegations

By Online Desk

After TV writer Vinta Nanda on Monday wrote about the sexual harassment that she faced by a 'sanskaari' actor who turned out to be Alok Nath, he has responded by saying "Kuch to log kahenge" (People will say things).

In an interview with ABPNews, Nath said that he is neither denying nor accepting the allegations. He said, "It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it."

The actor said that in the MeToo movement, we have been hearing only the woman's point of view because "they are considered weak."

Nath said that he and Nanda were close friends. "In a way, it was me who made her what she is," he said.

Nath added that it was useless to respond because "in today's world whatever a woman says, only that will be considered. In such a situation, it would be wrong to say anything."

On Monday, TV writer Vinta Nanda posted a long account about how she was raped by Nath in two instances.