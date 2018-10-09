Priyanka Chopra praises 'Pahuna...' director Paakhi A. Tyrewala

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra has praised "Pahuna - The Little Visitors" director Paakhi A. Tyrewala and said that she is talented and hardworking.

"Pahuna - The Little Visitors", a Sikkimese film backed by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra's banner Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP), won two awards at the SCHLINGEL International Film Festival for Children and Young Audience in Germany.

"Its true. Only person who repeatedly told me that I made a good film whenever I doubted it. She always had faith in 'Pahuna-The Little Visitors'. Thanks Priyanka Chopra," Tyrewala tweeted on Monday.

Priyanka replied: "Always Paakhi A. Tyrewala. I truly believe in the power of talent and hard work. And you are exactly that. 'Pahuna-The Little Visitors' is an amazing film and I'm so proud of it and you. Congratulations to everyone who worked on it Purple Pebble Pictures and the cast and crew!"

The film won the European Children's Film Award and got a special mention in the Awards of The Professional Jury Feature Film International category.

The film received an overwhelming response at the European premiere of the film at the festival held on October 2 and October 5. It won the awards on October 6.

On winning the award, an elated Priyanka tweeted: "'Pahuna...' a film I have believed in from the word go! Love the response it is getting worldwide. Can't wait to see what is in store for our film next!

"Congrats team Purple Pebble Pictures for winning the 'Best Film (Jury's choice)' and a special mention at the SCHLINGEL International Film Festival."

"Pahuna - The Little Visitors" narrates the story of three Nepalese children separated from their parents and their journey back home.